Dominic Fike has inserted himself into the ongoing social discourse about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial.

The “Euphoria” actor, 26, was performing a concert at Northwestern University in Illinois on May 21 when he took a moment to air his ‘not popular’ opinion to the crowd of mostly university students.

“Yo, so I’m just gonna come straight out and say it,” Fike started. “Actually, I think Amber Heard is hot, dude.”

“I know it’s not a popular opinion and it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her just beating me up—I think it’s hot,” he said.

In video of the moment that circulated on TikTok and Twitter, audience members can be heard booing, gasping and groaning as Fike makes his remarks.

Dominic Fike describes fantasizing about being abused by Amber Heard at a recent show: "I'm gonna be real with y'all. I actually think Amber Heard is hot… But I've been having these visions of her [where] she's beating me up. I think it's hot.” pic.twitter.com/1YbNED80hz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2022

The reaction on social media was similar to the one from the crowd. “Now why would he cancel himself like that,” one person tweeted. “[H]ow to ruin your career in 5 seconds,” another wrote.

“Dominic Fike really thought he did something when he said he had visions of Amber Heard beating him up,” a disgusted social media user commented. “When in a reality, he just made himself look like a twat and downright disrespectful by romanticising abuse, as if it’s something to brag about.” The person added that Fike “[s]hould be ashamed of himself!”

Closing arguments in the Depp-Heard trial were delivered on Friday, leaving the jury to deliberate their verdict.