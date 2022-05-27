Alexis Bledel has announced she will not be returning for the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Bledel starred in the series based on Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name since it debuted in 2017, playing the character Emily/Ofglen. “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time,” the actress, 40, said in a statement to Variety.

“I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support,” she added.

Bledel received four Emmy nominations and one win for her portrayal of Emily/Ofglen.

The series’ fourth season aired from April to June 2021. Bledel was last seen in the season 4 finale banding together with Elisabeth Moss’ character, June, to seek revenge against the oppressive dystopian state of Gilead.

Before garnering critical and public praise for her role on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Bledel was best known for playing the beloved character of Rory Gilmore on the TV series “Gilmore Girls” and its revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” The actress also had a notable turn on the series “Madmen,” where she met her husband, actor Vincent Kartheiser.