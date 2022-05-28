My Chemical Romance are back, much to fans’ delight.

The band, who split in 2013 before announcing their reunion in 2019, recently released their first song in eight years, “The Foundations of Decay”, as a surprise as they got ready to launch their eagerly anticipated global tour.

Their St. Austell, Cornwall gig on May 16 marked their first U.K. show in 10 years, with them then playing three huge Milton Keynes gigs before heading to Dublin and playing Victoria Park in Warrington on Friday night.

One moment in particular from Friday’s show got people talking online, as lead singer Gerard Way continuously got the name of the town wrong.

He asked while launching into “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)”, “Manchester are you ready?”

He later commented on the crowd’s reaction to the mistake, insisting: “But Manchester’s right here,” adding: “I even wrote it,” referring to Jarrod Alexander’s drum.

Warrington is a town in England between Manchester and Liverpool.

Despite the mishap, the crowd found the moment hilarious, posting:

MCR taking the piss out of Warrington is something I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/k856B6iBli — Sam Land (@Visuals_BySam) May 28, 2022

#MCRwarrington Poor Gerard gets informed that Warrington isn’t quite in Manchester, to which he says it’s fine that people have that opinion and who cares anyway bc Manchester is like right there 🤷‍♀️ (he even wrote I ❤️ MCR on the kick drum hahaha) pic.twitter.com/pNCTLF95Xa — Jasmine (@notjazzystweets) May 28, 2022

Gerard Way: “how we feeling tonight Manchester?” Crowd chats: “WARRINGTON!” Gerard Way: “Manchesters next door, MCR Manchester, same thing, you’re welcome to your opinion!” I love him 😂 — Paige (@ughpadge) May 28, 2022

So much love to Gerard Way for his stubbornness almost causing a Manc/Scouse civil war by shouting out Manchester, everytime last night

"Yeah I know we're in Warrington, but who the fuck knows where that is? Plus it's right there, we're even called MCR" pic.twitter.com/ruSBxkkzPL — Shaun KM (@ShaunKM84) May 28, 2022

My chemical romance had a drumkit that said i ❤mcr in Warrington because they thought they were in manchester. That's all I have to say — its Atlantaaaaa (@atlantalizbeth) May 28, 2022

The American emo rockers belted out an array of fan favourites in front of a crowd of around 25,000 people on Friday, with the setlist including the much-loved “Welcome to the Black Parade”, “Teenagers”, “Helena”, “Mama”, “Famous Last Words” and ending with the hit 2004 release “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)”.

Fans have been going crazy online for MCR’s big comeback:

My body is absolutely broken by #MCRwarrington but it was worth it — quen took 🧜‍♀️ they/them🐈 #TRANSISBEAUTIFUL (@queyntegerhl) May 28, 2022

I deffo have the blues today. But at the same time I’m so happy! I love this band, and to see them in my little town was fucking amazing! #MCRWARRINGTON #mychemicalromance #mcr #warrington Just as I have never forgotten the first time I saw them live, I’ll never forget this! pic.twitter.com/F7XoJosdFo — Sammy (@MissSammyyyyyyy) May 28, 2022

My chemical romance warrington was the best concert I've ever been to, also shoutout to the crowd being so thoughtful of each other but still amazing, also Gerard Way stopping the show when someone needed help#MCRWARRINGTON #mcr #mychemicalromance — Jackilljoy (@jaxxkf) May 28, 2022

My Chemical Romance were absolutely amazing. Honestly one of the best gigs I've ever been to. 💗 @ Victoria Park, Warrington https://t.co/8L02h3ISKW — Pom 🎃 💩 (@MeggiePom) May 27, 2022

Wow, what an amazing evening watching My Chemical Romance in Warrington – even if they did keep referring to being in Manchester! pic.twitter.com/Qenx0gfUqy — Kaleigh Watterson (@kaleighnews) May 27, 2022

MCR Warrington was honestly fucking amazing, couldn’t have asked for a better setlist or atmosphere pic.twitter.com/OpKo9in3OL — Lauren (@OnASpinningBall) May 27, 2022

The group are set to play Cardiff on Saturday, before heading to Glasgow on Monday and Europe next month.

Canadian fans hoping to catch MCR in action can see them play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 5.

The band’s latest show comes after guitarist Frank lero paid tribute to the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the horrific Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

He wore a white T-shirt with the words “19 kids, 2 adults” written on it in red as the band took the stage at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin, Ireland.