My Chemical Romance are back, much to fans’ delight.

The band, who split in 2013 before announcing their reunion in 2019, recently released their first song in eight years, “The Foundations of Decay”, as a surprise as they got ready to launch their eagerly anticipated global tour.

Their St. Austell, Cornwall gig on May 16 marked their first U.K. show in 10 years, with them then playing three huge Milton Keynes gigs before heading to Dublin and playing Victoria Park in Warrington on Friday night.

One moment in particular from Friday’s show got people talking online, as lead singer Gerard Way continuously got the name of the town wrong.

He asked while launching into “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)”, “Manchester are you ready?”

He later commented on the crowd’s reaction to the mistake, insisting: “But Manchester’s right here,” adding: “I even wrote it,” referring to Jarrod Alexander’s drum.

Warrington is a town in England between Manchester and Liverpool.

Despite the mishap, the crowd found the moment hilarious, posting:

The American emo rockers belted out an array of fan favourites in front of a crowd of around 25,000 people on Friday, with the setlist including the much-loved “Welcome to the Black Parade”, “Teenagers”, “Helena”, “Mama”, “Famous Last Words” and ending with the hit 2004 release “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)”.

Fans have been going crazy online for MCR’s big comeback:

The group are set to play Cardiff on Saturday, before heading to Glasgow on Monday and Europe next month.

Canadian fans hoping to catch MCR in action can see them play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 5.

The band’s latest show comes after guitarist Frank lero paid tribute to the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the horrific Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

He wore a white T-shirt with the words “19 kids, 2 adults” written on it in red as the band took the stage at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin, Ireland.

