Garth Brooks just got a blast from the past.

Last weekend, during a concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, one fan held up a sign that really got the country star’s attention.

READ MORE: Garth Brooks Promises Daughter Allie He Will Get A Tattoo

Jessica Cloukey was in the crowd when she showed off her sign reading “Bangor, Maine 1992: I’ve saved your guitar pick for 30 years! Need it back?”

In a video Cloukey posted to Facebook, Brooks notices the sign, joking that she must have been just 2-years-old at the time, though she responds she was actually 8, showing him a photo from the concert 30 years ago.

After telling her she could keep the pick, Brooks goes above and beyond.

“You can have something a little more than the last time you were here,” he says. “Oh you know, one more thing.”

He then hands over his guitar, with the crowd passing it to her, while Brooks adds that he’ll see her again in 30 years.

READ MORE: Garth Brooks Surprises Crowd With Two Trisha Yearwood Duets, The Couple Covers Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ And ‘She’s In Love With A Boy’

After the concert, Cloukey got to go backstage and meet Brooks, who signed the guitar for her.

Another video shows Brooks giving her a hug, to which she responds, “God, that’s a dream come true.”

“Bucketlist was to see Garth as close to the stage as possible. This surpassed anything I ever imagined,” Cloukey wrote on Instagram.