A young choir boy is amazing “Britain’s Got Talent” viewers.

In a preview of Saturday’s final auditions episode, 13-year-old Cormac Thompson takes the stage and delivers an angelic performance that stuns the audience.

Thompson performs a beautiful rendition of the Snow Patrol’s emotional and anthemic 2003 hit “Run”.

“Light up, light up/As if you have a choice,” Thompson sings with his beautiful, high-pitched choir voice. “Even if you cannot hear my voice/I’ll be right beside you dear.”

From the looks on the faces of the judges, including Simon Cowell, the young singer will surely be making it through to the next round.

35 acts will be moving forward, performing in next week’s live shows, with eight acts performing each night of the semi-final round.

The 2022 “Britain’s Got Talent” champion will take home a prize money worth over $400,000 dollars, along with a spot on the The Royal Variety Performance.