Elon Musk only has kind things to say about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Following the end of arguments in the trial between the former couple, the Tesla mogul has weighed in on the subject, praising both actors.

Musk was responding to a tweet by MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, who shared a numbered listed of his takeaways from he defamation trial, including that, “Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of,” and, “Love can be messy”.

In a reply, Musk wrote simply, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Musk and Heard dated for several months after her split from Depp in 2016.

During the trial, Heard alleged that Depp had emotionally and physically abused her on a number of occasions during their marriage.

Depp has denied the allegations, charging that Heard herself was physically abusive, while suing her for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse.