Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still high on love nearly one week after their lavish Italian wedding that took place on May 22.

The newlyweds took to Instagram on Friday to share more steamy photos from their wedding reception. The two are seen getting cozy on a couch as Barker kisses his wife’s foot and makes his way up to her garter where he attempts to remove it with his teeth.

“Cheers to forever,” Kardashian captioned the carousel of black and white photos which includes a snapshot of the Blink-182 drummer playfully biting her ankle.

Barker commented “Forever my love,” followed by an infinity emoji, and shared his bride’s post on his own Instagram Stories.

Shortly after, the drummer posted his own set of frisky photos featuring the couple in an elevator.

“Love in an elevator,” Barker wrote in the caption as the “Kardashians” star soaks up her hubby’s affection in the pics.

Kardashian and Barker celebrated their wedding with friends and family on May 22 in Portofino, Italy. Ahead of the European celebration, they were legally married on May 15 at a Santa Barbara courthouse and held a practice wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in April.

People reported that Kardashian was all smiles on her big day in Italy.

According to a source close to the lovebirds, “It was a magical weekend for everyone.”

“Kourtney didn’t stop smiling,” the insider said. “She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn’t have asked for a more perfect wedding.”