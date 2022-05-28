Jon Voight wants to make it more difficult for people with mental illnesses in the U.S. to acquire guns.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, the actor and vocal Donald Trump supporter made a call for some gun control in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Tex. earlier this week.

““It’s not about left, right, guns, no guns. This is about brains that are dysfunctioning. This is mental,” Voight said.

Voight went on to say, “We must identify every individual for their credentials, for their mental capacity to bear arms.”

He then outlined more gun control measured he’d like to see implemented in order to keep people who would do harm from getting their hands on the deadly weapons.

“There should be proper qualifications for gun ownership and proper testing. One should only own a gun if they’re qualified and schooled,” Voight explained. “May god watch over all and bring comfort for this loss which may never heal, for each child was so precious a gift.”

In the comments on the post, Voight was met with thanks and praise for his message.

19 children and 2 teachers were killed in the shooting on May 24.