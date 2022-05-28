Dwayne Johnson spent his Saturday morning having a sweet tea party with his daughter Tiana.

The “Jungle Cruise” actor shared an adorable video of himself and his four-year-old sipping from their tiny pink tea cups.

“Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective,” Johnson shared his thoughts in the post’s caption.

He went on to express how he values spending time with his children.

“My ‘why’ becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won’t remember this, but I sure will,” he wrote.

Tiana, Johnson’s youngest child, is known for being unable to accept the fact that her famous dad is the voice of Maui in “Moana”, one of her favourite films.

The 50-year-old actor hilariously reminded fans of Tiana’s sweet innocence.

“She still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favourite @disney movies, MOANA! She always says, ‘Daddy, you’re not Maui, you’re The Rock,'” he added.

Johnson shares Tiana and daughter Jasmine, 6, with his wife Lauren Hashian. He is also the father of Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.