Cameron Boyce is being remembered on what would have been his 23rd birthday on Saturday.

The late actor’s “Descendants” co-stars Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron honoured Boyce on social media with touching tributes.

“Our Angel. Forever, ” Carson captioned an Instagram video. “I adore you my Cam.”

The clip featured a rare video of Boyce singing Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s 2017 song “Best Part” while playing an acoustic guitar.

Carson also shared a few photos and video memories on her Instagram Story.

Cameron shared her own tribute on the Disney Channel star’s birthday.

“Somewhere unnamed, these moments are all still occurring for the first time, for the millionth time, in real time and all at once, just as real as I remember them ‘then,'” she wrote alongside a black and white video of her and Boyce holding hands during what appears to be a panel event.

“You are here, still. we feel you, still. i will love you, unchangingly, just like this. happy birthday,” Cameron concluded.

Carson and Cameron starred in all three of Disney’s “Descendants” musical TV films with Boyce, which aired between 2015 and 2019.

Libby Boyce, mother of the late young star, shared an image of the cover art for a new song she wrote in honour of her son. The track titled “Sun Bun Boy” was released on Boyce’s birthday (May 28) and is sung by musician Hailey Knox.

The song features heartbreaking lyrics like “don’t know how to go on without you” and “pictures and videos are colourless and pale without you/ knowing that you’re not in the flesh to hug me and say ‘hey mama.'”

“My Sun Bun Boy……I miss you beyond measure. Thank you @haileyknoxmusic for bringing my words to life. Processing grief never stops. This is for @thecameronboyce,” Libby captioned the post.

Boyce died in his sleep as “a result of an ongoing medical condition-epilepsy” in July 2019 at age 20.

Shortly after his death, the “Grown Ups” actor’s parents founded the Cameron Boyce Foundation in his memory, aiming “to cure epilepsy through funding research, education and awareness campaigns while still supporting causes that were important to Cameron.”

Libby revealed that one hundred percent of the money earned from streaming “Sun Bun Boy” will go to the foundation, which held its first gala last week.

Cam for a Cause: A Fundraiser for The Cameron Boyce Foundation to End Epilepsy took place ahead of Boyce’s birthday to raise money and awareness for epilepsy and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).

“Cameron would’ve been 23 years old this year. Just thinking about that breaks my heart, every minute of every day,” Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, told People. “But, every year on his birthday, he didn’t want presents. He wanted to give back and he would always do something to help others. In that spirit, that’s why we’re doing the gala.”

Libby added, “We have an obligation to use Cameron’s voice. Even though physically he’s not here, he would want us to do that, to bring attention to those people who are isolated and stigmatized because of their epilepsy.”