Dr. Bambang Atmaja is an oncologist with a passion for singing, which led “Britain’s Got Talent” judge Amanda Holden to invite him to audition after his colleagues put his name forward.

Prior to his audition, Atmaja shared his ultimate goal of being able to pursue both medicine and music.

“The big dream for ms is to do both, to be able to work as a doctor and sing… performing at the London Palladium is incredible. How many people can say that?” he explained.

Taking to the “BGT” stage, Atmaja showcased his amazing voice with a cover of “Listen” by Beyoncé that brought the audience and the show’s judges to their feet.

“It was an audition we’re all going to remember. We love you, we love your story, amazing,” said Simon Cowell.

“You are just the nicest guy and I couldn’t be happier for you. I have to say, technically there were some beautiful runs in there,” added Alesha Dixon.

“It’s like meeting a superhero, the mild mannered doctor by day, by night he’s a singing superstar! It’s incredible to have both talents,” said David Walliams. “You’re wonderful and there’s something about you that’s just so loveable and how happy you are to be on the stage.”

Then was Holden’s turn to weigh in, telling the physician his performance “was so entertaining. You are such a lovely man and you are a hero.”

With all judges agreeing unanimously, Atmaja was sent through to the next round.