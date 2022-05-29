Madonna attends the Davis vs Romero fight event for the WBA World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn of New York City, United States on May 28, 2022. Photo by

Madonna and Naomi Osaka were among the celebrities on hand for Saturday night’s boxing match between Devonte Davis and Rolando Romero at Barclays Center when rumours of an active shooter in the arena led to panic, resulting in a stampede that left several people injured.

As CNN reports, an NYPD spokesman said that a “sound disturbance” within the indoor arena was mistakenly thought to be gunfire, leading attendees at the event to rush to the exits; 10 people were reported to have suffered minor injuries, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde, Texas To Pay Her Respects To The Victims Of The Elementary School Shooting

Police ultimately “determined that no shots were fired.”

After investigating the incident at the Barclays Center this morning, we determined that no shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/mlqVXeHp29 — NYPD 78th Precinct (@NYPD78Pct) May 29, 2022

Osaka took to Twitter to share her experience at the venue, admitting she was “petrified” by the chaos that ensued.

Cordae and tennis player Naomi Osaka pose after the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

“I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors,” Osaka wrote.

I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the four-time tennis Grand Slam champion said: “I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok.”