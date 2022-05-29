Alexander Ludwig is sharing some sad news on social media, revealing that he and wife Lauren Dear have experienced their third miscarriage.

“This woman’s strength astounds me every time. I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. all the bumps life throws our way, we got this ❤️ and for anyone else, you’re not alone. It’s a hell of a lot more normal than I thought,” wrote the “Heels” star in the caption to a photo in which he tenderly kisses his wife as she lies in a hospital bed.

From there, Dear shares her own thoughts.

“I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more,” she wrote.

Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about,” she continued.

“Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It’s so common and yet, I feel its not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it,” Dear added.

“This will forever be a part of our story. My hope by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone ❤️,” she concluded.