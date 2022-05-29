Click to share this via email

Cardi B is having some excitement on her holiday

The rapper is currently vacationing with husband Offset, and took to Twitter to share dramatic footage of a luxury yacht in the process of sinking.

As the vessel slowly disappears beneath the surface of the water, Cardi comments on what she’s watching.

“What the f**k?” she says. “It’s sinking!!! Y’all see this?!!?”

Finally, she bids the yacht farewell. “It’s gone. Bye-bye — byeee!” she adds.

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022

While it’s unclear where she and Offset are vacationing, it’s clearly a tropical locale full of yachts.

According to Cardi, there was no one aboard the yacht when it sank.