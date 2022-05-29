Cardi B is having some excitement on her holiday
The rapper is currently vacationing with husband Offset, and took to Twitter to share dramatic footage of a luxury yacht in the process of sinking.
As the vessel slowly disappears beneath the surface of the water, Cardi comments on what she’s watching.
“What the f**k?” she says. “It’s sinking!!! Y’all see this?!!?”
Finally, she bids the yacht farewell. “It’s gone. Bye-bye — byeee!” she adds.
I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022
While it’s unclear where she and Offset are vacationing, it’s clearly a tropical locale full of yachts.
According to Cardi, there was no one aboard the yacht when it sank.