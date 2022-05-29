Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Catherine Zeta-Jones is sharing a sweet family moment with her fans.

On Saturday, May 28, the “Chicago” Oscar winner shared a video of a celebratory dinner in honour of son Dylan — whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas — on the occasion of his graduation.

While seated at a table in a restaurant, Dylan receives a huge surprise when his uncle Lyndon — his mother’s younger brother — makes a surprise appearance.

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones Is ‘Looking Forward’ To Playing Morticia Addams In ‘Wednesday’ Series (Exclusive)

Not knowing that his parents flew Lyndon to Los Angeles from his home in Wales, Dylan became overcome by emotion and broke down in tears.

“You’re my boy, my pride my joy,” Lyndon sang, as Dylan gets up to give his uncle a hug.

“Surprise! Surprise!” wrote Zeta-Jones in the caption for the video.

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones Wows In Lace Gown Celebrating Brother’s Birthday

“Pre-graduation dinner when my son Dylan sees his Uncle who came all the way from Wales to celebrate this amazing milestone. It was tough keeping this a secret but it was priceless. 🎓🎓🎓” she added.