Wynonna Judd is sharing an update with fans following the death of her mother last month.

Country superstar Naomi Judd, 76, sadly died by suicide on April 30.

On Sunday, Wynonna took to Instagram to share a poignant message of reflection.

“Before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry,” she wrote.

“WHAT DO I KNOW?? I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends,” Wynonna continued.

The singer went on to write about becoming a first time grandmother and the example she wants to set for her granddaughter.

“I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing’, and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days,” she explained.

Wynonna added, “I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially. I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’ I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night… I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing.”

The 57-year-old star also thanked her followers for all of their “love and support” during this challenging time.