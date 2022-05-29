A 1980s hit is experiencing an unexpected burst of popularity thanks to “Stranger Things”.

The first part of the Netflix hit’s fourth season dropped on Friday, May 27, and the first episode featured a scene in which Max (Sadie Sink) plays Kate Bush’s 1985 track “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”.

As those who’ve binge-watched the new episodes will realize, the song has some significance for the storyline, and becomes increasingly important as the episodes progress.

READ MORE: Netflix Adds Content Warning To ‘Stranger Things 4’ Premiere Following Texas Shooting

Thanks to its exposure in the show, viewers have apparently rediscovered the song, nearly 40 years after its original release; as TVLine reports, just two days after the new season’s debut, “Running Up That Hill” has rocketed up the iTunes charts, capturing the No. 1 spot.

While the song enjoyed some popularity in its day — it cracked the top 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100 single chart — it never came close to No. 1.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack on which the song appears is also climbing up the iTunes charts, with the “Stranger Things” season 4 soundtrack currently at No. 6.