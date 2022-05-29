Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hunter Schafer is calling out a nightclub that allegedly denied her assistant entry “because she’s trans.”

The “Euphoria” star took to Instagram Live to tell fans about the situation outside SilQ-Club in Düsseldorf.

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’ Co-Stars Hunter Schafer And Dominic Fike Seen Holding Hands After Leaving Dinner Date

Hunter Schafer takes to Instagram Live to call out SilQ-Club in Düsseldorf, Germany, claiming a bouncer rejected her friend from entering the club because she is trans. pic.twitter.com/ZBt30Dql9z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 29, 2022

In the video, Schafer claims that the bouncer “said my friend could not come in because she is trans.”

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’ Co-Stars Hunter Schafer And Dominic Fike Seemingly Confirm Romance With Kiss Pic

The actress then tells her followers that the venue is “not safe for transgender people.”

After a fan approaches Schafer for a photograph, she explains, “I’m actually very upset at this place right now because they’re transphobic. They didn’t let my assistant in because she’s trans.”

Schafer adds, “They suck.”