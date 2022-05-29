Harry Styles is back on top of the album charts.

The singer’s latest album Harry’s House has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

With more than half-a-million sales in its first week, Harry’s House is now the third of his albums to go straight to the top of the charts.

Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line and his 2017 self-titled album also debuted at No. 1.

The first single from the record, “As It Was”, has also spent three weeks at No. 1.

The 28-year-old star recently sat down for a conversation with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff to talk about the support he’s received from fans over the years.

“I’d say I’m just incredibly grateful for the emotional generosity that I’ve been gifted by all of the fans and people around me. So, thank you to all of you,” he said.