Nick Jonas is opening up about how his perspective has changed since becoming a first time dad.

The singer got candid about fatherhood in a new interview with Variety, which took place in the wake of the deadly Texas school shooting.

“The weight of everything is much more intense,” said Jonas, who welcomed baby Malti Marie with wife Priyanka Chopra via surrogate in January.

“I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys,” he continued. “I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

Jonas demanded an end to gun violence in a Tweet posted earlier this week.

Please see the link below and join the movement to #endgunviolence. ❤️ https://t.co/iBzKyAORaB — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 25, 2022

“As a father, as an uncle, I can’t not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost,” he added. “I’m hoping for change to happen and we’ll see the end of this.”