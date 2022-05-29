Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nicole Kidman proved that she always has Keith Urban’s back during one of his most recent shows.

The actress joined the country music superstar on stage in Las Vegas for the sweetest reason.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens And Nicole Kidman Fangirl Over Each Other At The Oscars

Urban took to Instagram to share a clip of the moment on Sunday, May 29.

The video shows the singer kissing Kidman after she walks on stage in the middle of his performance at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

“I want to get your jacket,” the “Moulin Rouge” star explains. “You put it on the floor and I’m worried.”

Urban tells the audience, “She literally said, ‘Don’t lose that jacket. And I’m like, ‘How am I gonna lose the jacket?'”

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Becomes A Meme After Her Reaction During 2022 Oscars

It turns out that Kidman was right, and the jacket had indeed disappeared.

“See! Look! You jinxed it,” joked Urban.

Thankfully, the sparkling black blazer was found after a brief search.

“Just a Saturday night in Las Vegas,” Urban wrote in his caption.