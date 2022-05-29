Actor Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson attend the premiere of 'Skyscraper' on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP)

Simone Johnson is ready to make her WWE debut.

The daughter of “Dwayne the Rock” Johnson has officially chosen her pro wrestling name.

The 20-year-old will be going by the moniker “Ava Raine”, she announced on Twitter.

Simone, who signed her deal with the WWE in 2020, will be the fourth-generation wrestler in her family, following on from her famous dad, grandfather “Soulman” Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia.

“First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps,” said Dwayne when she signed her contract. “But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important.”