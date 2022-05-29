Sharna Burgess is setting the record straight on her and Brian Austin Green’s living situation.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro took to her Instagram story to answer fans who wanted to know why the couple “aren’t living together”.

READ MORE: Sharna Burgess Says Her Unborn Son ‘Definitely’ Takes After Dad Brian Austin Green

“I’ve been looking at properties again today. Brian’s been coming with me, which is amazing,” said Burgess.

“I had a bunch of people wildly asking me why Brian and I aren’t living together and why I’m buying a new house,” she continued. “So insane. I sold my house because I made amazing money on it, because the market is so incredible.

READ MORE: Brian Austin Green Reveals He’s Been Bedridden With Ulcerative Colitis, Thanks ‘Amazing’ Sharna Burgess

“I’m buying a house because my mum is moving over here and I’m buying somewhere for her to live and also invest.”

Making it clear that she and Austin Green do in fact live together, the pregnant star added, “First of all is it not obvious that Brian and I live together and what is so scary about buying a house you don’t live in?”

Burgess also shared a stunning photo from her maternity shoot with the actor.

“There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me,” she wrote in the caption.

Burgess and Green announced they were expecting their first child in February with a due date around July 4.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star is already dad to Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex Megan Fox.