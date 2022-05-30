Warning: This article contains descriptions some readers may find upsetting.

Zendaya’s rep has spoken out after a video showing a lookalike woman getting beaten up went viral over the weekend.

READ MORE: Zendaya, Pete Davidson, Quinta Brunson, And More Top ‘Time’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2022 List

The actress’ spokesperson told TMZ that the woman in the clip was not her, despite all the speculation online.

The worrying clip shows somebody punching a woman before kicking her head and knocking it back against a wall.

Fans noticed the similarities between the woman and Zendaya, but there was nothing to link the star to the clip.

READ MORE: Zendaya Debuts New Hairstyle On The Set Of Upcoming Movie ‘Challengers’

Many pointed out that people shouldn’t be commenting on who the woman looks like, given it’s such a brutal video.

To the video of the girl getting beat up: that’s not funny, and all of you are sick if you laugh just because she looks like Zendaya — Emu (@EmilyThatSings) May 29, 2022

That video of that woman getting beaten better not be Zendaya even if it’s not her damn that’s messed up — Big Traco 😂 (@TrayGotTweets) May 29, 2022

People are truly desensitized. That girl getting beat up is not funny & thinking it’s Zendaya is also not funny. Y’all need help. — Olivia ♆ ♓︎ ♃ (@neptunemartian) May 29, 2022

Zendaya has been spending time in Boston recently filming her upcoming movie “Challengers”.