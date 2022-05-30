Warning: This article contains descriptions some readers may find upsetting.

Zendaya’s rep has spoken out after a video showing a lookalike woman getting beaten up went viral over the weekend.

The actress’ spokesperson told TMZ that the woman in the clip was not her, despite all the speculation online.

The worrying clip shows somebody punching a woman before kicking her head and knocking it back against a wall.

Fans noticed the similarities between the woman and Zendaya, but there was nothing to link the star to the clip.

Many pointed out that people shouldn’t be commenting on who the woman looks like, given it’s such a brutal video.

Zendaya has been spending time in Boston recently filming her upcoming movie “Challengers”.