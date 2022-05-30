Click to share this via email

Master P and his family are in mourning.

In a post on Instagram late Sunday night, the rapper announced the tragic news that his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana had died.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.”

“Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel”

The rapper’s son Romeo Miller also shared an emotional post about his younger sister’s death on Instagram.

“I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short,” Romeo wrote.

Master P and ex-wife Sonya C share five more children.