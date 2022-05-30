Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The lead singer of the Sex Pistols isn’t happy with the new series about the band.

In an appearance on U.K. chat show “The Morning” on Monday, John Lydon, better known to many as Johnny Rotten, slammed director Danny Boyle’s biopic “Pistol”.

READ MORE: New Trailer And Release Date For Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Series ‘Pistol’ Revealed

During the interview, co-host Alison Hammond presented Lydon with a quote about him from Boyle.

“I love Lydon for what he does and I don’t want him to like it. I think that he’s he has an absolute right. Why would you change the habit of a lifetime?” the director had said.

“You a**hole,” Lydon said, referring to Boyle, and prompting Hammond and co-host Dermot O’Leary to apologize to viewers for the language.

On Twitter, though, Sex Pistols fans had no problem with the swearing.

Lol you bring Johnny Rotten and don't expect a bit of swearing 😂😂😂😂😳🤦🏻‍♀️ — ⚜GOONERLOVER69⚜ (@Goonerlover69) May 30, 2022

Johnny Rotten on #ThisMorning and calling some people Arseholes 😂 love it — Liam Burrow (@liamburrow) May 30, 2022

obsessed with johnny rotten calling danny boyle an arsehole on this morning — melissa (@melissahydex) May 30, 2022

READ MORE: ‘Pistol’ Director Danny Boyle Days John Lydon’s Criticism Of Sex Pistols Drama Is ‘A Small Price To Pay’

After O’Leary defended the trailer for “Pistol”, Lydon commented, “I think that’s because the reality is ever so much more important than this pile of nonsense.

“Of course, I’m upset with it. I’m the one that wrote those songs, right. I gave them their image. I gave them everything. And they’ve done this rather snide-y kind of piece of work behind my back.”

The series stars Maisie Williams, Dylan Llewellyn, Louis Partridge, Emma Appleton, and Anson Boon as Lydon.

“Pistol” streams on Disney+ starting May 31.