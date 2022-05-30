Khloe Kardashian isn’t looking to date any time soon.

The reality TV star, who shares her daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson, has had her fair share of man troubles over the years.

She spoke about her dating life during a recent interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, insisting: “I don’t feel lonely. I don’t want to date.”

“I feel like I’m so busy with work. I’m so obsessed with my girl. Like, I love being a mom, so I just am busy,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Host Amanda Hirsch then asked, “Kourtney told Kim that she’s kind of copying her type in a guy, and alluding to Pete Davidson. Are you gonna go in those footsteps and copy the type of guy vibe?”

“It doesn’t seem like I would but, never say never,” Kardashian responded.

When questioned whether she’d be open to “A frontman of a band with tattoos,” Kardashian replied, “I don’t really think that’s my vibe. Yeah, but rock on.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian spoke about where she stands with Thompson, who has cheated on her multiple times and recently fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“I doubt I’m the only human being. I hope not. Well, I don’t want anyone to go through that,” she said, referring to the Chicago Bulls player’s numerous cheating scandals.

“I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life,” the Good American founder shared. “So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just jump on that bandwagon. But I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”