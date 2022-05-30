Click to share this via email

XOMG POP! are doing JoJo Siwa proud.

In a preview of Tuesday’s season premiere of “America’s Got Talent”, the tween girl group founded by Siwa and her mom Jessalynn audition.

Outfitted in rainbow-coloured costumes, the seven members of the girl group bring all their excitement and energy to a performance of their single “Candy Hearts”.

The group comprises Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, Dallas Skye Gatson, Kinley Cunningham, Kiya Barczyszyn, Leigha Rose Sanderson and Tamara “Tinie T” Andreasyan.

Siwa and Jessalynn discovered the girls on the show “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution”, bringing them together as XOMG POP! and releasing “Candy Hearts” as their first single in December 2021.

During their “AGT” audition, both Siwa and her mom stand by the side of the stage, cheering on the girls’ impressive performance.

The only question left is whether the performance is enough to win XOMG POP! a spot in the season 17 competition.