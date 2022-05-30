Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t yet seen Sunday’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead”.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is saying goodbye to a fan favourite.

Alycia Debnam-Carey, an original cast member, is leaving the show after seven seasons.

Her character Alicia Clark, whom she’s played since 2015 when the show debuted, was bitten by a zombie during Sunday night’s episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Debnam-Carey shared an emotional post as her final episode aired.

Her lengthy message included, “I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person.”

“As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself.

“I have been so lucky to be a part of something so awesome for so long but I hope you can understand and respect my choice to further expand and grow. I wouldn’t be here without you all and I am so grateful.”

The star’s “Fear the Walking Dead” departure comes as she prepares to star in the upcoming Hulu series “Saint X”. She’s also finished shooting the TV series “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” and “Liked”.