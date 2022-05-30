This Monaco Grand Prix was the site of this year’s biggest TV crossover.

Over the weekend, “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley was spotted at the Formula 1 race, hanging out with Jacob Elordi of “Euphoria” and Patrick Dempsey of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, Patrick Dempsey, Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi
Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, Patrick Dempsey, Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The trio posed for a number of photos together, along with others attending the event.

Ashley and Elordi also strolled around the outside of the track, and getting a drink there, too.

On Twitter, fans were losing it over the three stars being in the same place.