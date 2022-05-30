Click to share this via email

This Monaco Grand Prix was the site of this year’s biggest TV crossover.

Over the weekend, “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley was spotted at the Formula 1 race, hanging out with Jacob Elordi of “Euphoria” and Patrick Dempsey of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, Patrick Dempsey, Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The trio posed for a number of photos together, along with others attending the event.

NEW | Simone Ashley with Jacob Elordi and Patrick Dempsey in Monaco pic.twitter.com/2kjCqi3vjX — Captivating Simone Ashley (@SimoneAshleyCom) May 29, 2022

Ashley and Elordi also strolled around the outside of the track, and getting a drink there, too.

📸 NEW | Simone and Jacob Elordi at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. pic.twitter.com/eZ1HNSuU0g — Sincerely Simone Ashley (@simoneashleynet) May 29, 2022

JACOB ELORDI AND SIMONE ASHLEY IS THE DUO I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/ikTouIgRvC — Shamo 💚 (@luciferxdelena2) May 29, 2022

On Twitter, fans were losing it over the three stars being in the same place.

LMAO JACOB ELORDI JUST STANDING THERE NEXT TO SIMONE ASHLEY — kit (@landocherry) May 29, 2022

jacob elordi and simone ashley in the same frame i love hot people — srishti⁷ (@monoskosmos) May 29, 2022