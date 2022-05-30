Kim Kardashian put her huge closet to good use for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker earlier this month.

Fans of “The Kardashians” watched in the last episode the Skims founder revisit her archive of an estimated 30,000 pieces of clothing.

She then shared on her Instagram Story that for the wedding, she pulled out all her Dolce & Gabbana clothes and tried them on again to see if she could re-wear anything.

The reality TV star went with the D&G dress that she first wore at the Glamour Women of the Year awards back in 2011.

In honour of the gothic theme of the ceremony, she then added a lace Vetements dress underneath, which she also had in her closet, Insider reported.

Kardashian and Barker celebrated their wedding with friends and family in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

Ahead of the European celebration, they were legally married on May 15 at a Santa Barbara courthouse and held a practice wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in April.