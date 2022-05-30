Click to share this via email

The first photos from Bradley Cooper’s “A Star is Born” follow-up are here.

On Monday, Netflix shared first look images from the upcoming film “Maestro”, a biopic about the life of legendary Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein.

Directed by Cooper and co-starring Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre, the film tells the story of the couple’s complex relationship.

The images show Cooper and Mulligan together in character, along with photos of Cooper completely transformed in old age prosthetics and makeup.

Bernstein is known for his many memorable scores, including composing the music for “West Side Story”. In the 1950s, he was blacklisted in Hollywood during the McCarthy era, before being cleared of being a communist, going on to receive an Oscar nomination for his “On the Waterfront” score.

The film is written by “Spotlight” scribe Josh Singer, and its producers include Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke also star.

“Maestro” began production in recent months and is expected to be released in 2023.