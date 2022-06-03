Post Malone, Christina Aguilera, and Brendan Urie from Panic! At The Disco

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – June 3, 2022

Post Malone – “I Like You (A Happier Song) with Doja Cat”, plus Twelve Carat Toothache (ALBUM)

Post Malone makes a grand return with his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which features the new track “I Love You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat. The album is already receiving high praise and reminds us why Post Malone’s music is so addictive. Twelve Carat Toothache also features the Kid Laroi, Roddy Ricch, the Weeknd, and more!

Christina Aguilera – “SUÉLTAME” with Tini, plus Aguilera (ALBUM)

Christina Aguilera is honouring her Latin roots by composing, producing, performing, and creating music in Spanish. Her new album AGUILERA, is a fresh delight for Christina’s stans, since she manages to fuse different Latin musical genres all while delivering those iconic Christina Aguilera vocals. The lead single off the album is “Suéltame”, which features TINI.

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Panic! At The Disco are back, with their new single “Viva Las Vengeance”, which is also the title of their upcoming album. The album marks the first new music from Panic! At The Disco since the 2018 release of their No. 1 album Pray For The Wicked. The new album comes out Aug. 19, 2022.

Johnny Orlando – “Blur”

Johnny Orlando shares his new single “blur”, which also comes with the announcement of his highly anticipated debut album, all the things that could go wrong, set for an August 19, 2022 release. “Blur” brings out all the groove vibes that will have you tapping along, and it’s said to be a standout track from Orlando’s album.

Newly released music videos:

Megan Thee Stallion – “Plan B”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Why Don’t We – “How Do You Love Somebody“. LØLØ – “THE FLOOR IS LAVA!!”, Maggie Lindemann – “break me!”. Kleo – Miss You, EDEN – “Modern Warfare”, Reneé Rapp – “Tattoos“, Zach Seabaugh – “Slingshot”, Jake Banfield – “I Still Cry”, salem ilese – “Crypto Boy”, Easton Corbin – “Hey Merle”, Maria Becerra – “OJALA”, Mau y Ricky, Carin Leon – “Llorar y Llorar”, Sophia Reyes – “24/7”, and Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX – “I Don’t Care Re-Edit 2022)

Keep On Your Radar:

BTS – Proof (ALBUM)

Popular K-pop boy band BTS’s new album Proof drops June 10, 2022.

Conan Gray – superache (ALBUM)

Conan Gray’s new album superache is set for a June 24, 2022, release and will feature his previously released tracks “Memories” and “People Watching”.

Madonna – Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

Madonna is releasing a greatest-hits album featuring 50 No. 1 hits from across four decades. The album drops June 24, 2022.

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up (ALBUM)

Luke Combs’ new album Growin’ Up will feature 12 songs, including “Tomorrow Me”. The album is set for release on June 24, 2022.

Journey – Freedom (ALBUM)

Journey are releasing their first studio album in over a decade on July 8, 2022. It will feature the new single “You Got The Best Of Me”.

Lizzo – Special (ALBUM)

Lizzo’s highly anticipated new album Special is headed for a summer release, on July 15, 2022. It will include her previously released tracks “Rumors” featuring Cardi B., “About Damn Time”, and the title track, which she performed on “SNL”.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus’s debut album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15, 2022. The album will include the new song “I Burned LA Down”.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.

Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance

Panic! At The Disco returns with their new album Viva Las Vengeance set for an Aug 19, 2022 release. The titled track “Viva Las Vengeance” is out now.

Johnny Orlando – all the things that could go wrong

Johnny Orlando’s highly anticipated debut album all the things that could go wrong is coming August 19, 2022. The album features his latest single “blur”.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s next album Diamonds & Dancefloors is set for release on October 14. It will feature the previously released track “Maybe You’re The Problem”.