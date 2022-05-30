Click to share this via email

Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughter Ruby is married.

The actress shared an array of snaps after Ruby and her partner Kynthia tied the knot in a cosplay ceremony.

The newlyweds donned costumes, with Curtis posing in between them for one cute photo.

“WIFE IS SWEET! Ruby and Kynthia,” Curtis captioned her post, adding the date: “5/29/2022.”

She added alongside another image, “YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!”

Curtis also posted another photo, alongside the caption: “YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f-ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!”

She ended the post by teasing her upcoming film “Halloween Ends”: “@halloweenmovie 10🔪14🔪22.”

Curtis previously spoke about officiating Ruby’s wedding, saying how she would be dressing up as the character Jaina Proudmoore from the “World of Warcraft” video game.

Curtis gushed to Jimmy Kimmel, “It’s really exciting. We’re going to have a beautiful picnic in the backyard, and I’m really excited.”

She added, “Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears.”