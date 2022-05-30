Click to share this via email

Queen Elizabeth II is being honoured by literal history.

To mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne, the organization English Heritage projected her image onto the iconic Stonehenge.

A view of the project shows eight different portraits from across Elizabeth’s reign projected onto the historic landmark.

We've brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! 👑 We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign. pic.twitter.com/bnJZeONKXe — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) May 30, 2022

Images include one from Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953, as well as one from the ’60s in which she rides a horse, along with more recent photos.

Elizabeth, who turned 96 in April, was formally crowned Queen of England on June 2, 1953.

Platinum Jubilee events have been going on since February, with the central weekend of celebration taking place from June 2 to 5.