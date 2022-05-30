ASAP Rocky is getting candid about his relationship and becoming a first time dad.

The rapper, who welcomed a son with Rihanna earlier this month, stars on the cover of Dazed & Confused‘s Summer 2022 issue.

Sharing an insight into his relationship with Rihanna, he said, “I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back.”

The artist then looked back on visiting Barbados, the country where his father was born, together with Rihanna.

“It was honestly so unbelievable,” he recalled.

“I had family there that only came up [to New York] once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life. You remember those one-dollar, five-dollar phone cards? I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience. I didn’t get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve encountered in my lifetime.”

Rocky also described the type of father he wants to be.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he added.

“I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, ‘Teletubbies’, ‘Blue’s Clues’, ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’, ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Baby Shark’. I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”