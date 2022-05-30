It’s a big day in the Mark Wahlberg household.

In a post on his Instagram account, the “Father Stu” actor shared a video prayer in which he congratulates his 16-year-old son Michael on his Catholic confirmation.

READ MORE: Mark Wahlberg Says He Would Bring Back Marky Mark ‘Under The Right Circumstances’

“Good morning from Europe,” the star says in the video. “Just got down on my hands and knees to express my gratitude on this beautiful day. Congratulations to my son Michael on making his confirmation.”

Wahlberg adds, “All the young people out there who were confirmed and taking their relationship with the lord into their adulthood, what a commitment you guys have made.”

READ MORE: Mark Wahlberg On How His Mom’s Passing While Filming ‘Father Stu’ Shaped The Role

In another post, Wahlberg shared a photo of his wife Rhea with Michael all dressed up in a shirt and tie at his confirmation.

“So proud of this young man❤️🙏congrats buddy!!” the actor wrote in the caption, joking, “Even though mommy deserves most of the credit😂thanks babe🙏❤️🙏.”

Wahlberg and his wife have four children together.