Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are reportedly ready to walk down the aisle together.

A source confirmed to People that the two are now engaged.

The actress sparked rumours when she was spotted at the Cannes Film Festival with a large diamond on her finger. She was attending the premiere of her film “Stars at Noon” at the event.

Margaret Qualley – Photo: David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Qualley and the Bleachers musician began dating in the summer of 2021 when they were spotted getting cozy together in public. They officially announced their relationship in early March when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together and then the Critics’ Choice Awards.

She shared photos from the night to her Instagram with the caption: “Date night 💘”.

Antonoff has been previously linked to Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl while Qualley has been involved with Nat Wolff, Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf in the past.