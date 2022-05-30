Mo’Nique certainly isn’t laughing over claims D.L. Hughley made regarding which one of the comedians was truly hired to headline a set at Comedy Explosion in Detroit over the weekend.

During her set, Mo’Nique, 53, called Hughley, 59, out by name, telling the crowd she was supposed to be the headline act of the show but Hughley allegedly refused to perform if it meant taking the stage before her. The comedian claims she has a contract saying she was to be the headliner, while Hughley pointed to the order of their names on the ticket stub for the event.

“That’s what the motherf***ing contract says…Mo’Nique is to be the last motherf***ing person on the got damn stage. She is the headliner. That’s what I signed the contract for,” she told the crowd, via HotNewHipHop.

In response to her on-stage claims, Hughley posted a photo of Mo’Nique in her Oscar-winning role as the manipulative mother in the 2009 drama “Precious” and listed all the alleged feuds she was in with other people in the industry.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused,” Hughley writes. “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and four other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Mo’Nique. Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn.”

“At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned … I wonder who’s next …,” the post reads. Before the show, Hughley stated he “didn’t have anything personal against” her.

Now, Mo’Nique is responding to his Instagram post, asking Hughley to show where it says he is the headliner in his contract.

“The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don’t have a contract that shows you are the headliner like I do. Either show your contract or be quiet,” she writes.

Adding she once considered Hughley a “comrade in comedy,” Mo’Nique writes, “[Y]ou’re the reason why I fight for my people like I do. Anytime you opened for the King’s Of Comedy, and I was the headliner for the Queens of Comedy and you think you should close the show over me is a prime example of the bias that Black women have to deal with in this business. I won’t even discuss awards.”