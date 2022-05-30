Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are extending their lease on Frogmore Cottage for at least another year.

The couple lived in the property before giving up their royal titles and moving to Montecito, Calif. in 2020.

According to Hello!, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have vacated the property so that Meghan and Harry can stay there during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The outlet reports that the move suggests “plans for more visits to the U.K.”

Eugenie and Jack moved into the property in November 2020. They will now split their time between the U.K. and Portugal.

While Harry and Meghan will be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they will not be appearing on the balcony.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that “after careful consideration” the Queen has decided to limit the June 2 Trooping the Colour balcony appearance to herself and members of the Royal Family currently undertaking official public duties. The highly anticipated event celebrates Her Majesty spending 70 years on the throne.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement to ET Canada: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children [Archie, 3, and 11-month-old Lilibet].”

Those invited to join Her Majesty on the balcony are the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, the Princess Royal and Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

Events celebrating the jubilee will take place predominantly on the weekend of June 2 to 5.