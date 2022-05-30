Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are “proud” to be celebrating 4-year-old daughter Olympia’s first ballet recital.

Ohanian shared a sweet photo of the family of three smiling after Olympia’s recital. The beaming parents hold a pink tutu-wearing Olympia with a Ring Pop and bouquets of flowers in their hands.

“First ballet recital for @olympiaohanian in the books 🙌 Proud of you, Junior! (The ring pop was not part of the performance),” Ohanian captioned the photo.

Olympia, who is the only child of the 23-time tennis Grand Slam champ, 40, and the tech entrepreneur, 38, is no stranger to Instagram shout-outs from her parents. Last week, Ohanian posted a pic of a daddy-daughter day out miniature golfing.

“I made the mistake of thinking my 4-year-old would take mini-golf seriously (this footwear??), but it was still a great daddy-daughter date 🙌,” the proud papa wrote.

Meanwhile, last month Williams posted a video of her and her “bestie” in dancing to Ed Sheeran in matching dresses.