Ellen DeGeneres is enjoying some downtime following the final episode of her long-running talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. DeGeneres was spotted vacationing in Morocco with her wife, Portia de Rossi. The pair were all smiles as they enjoyed sights around Marrakech over the weekend.

In new photos, the couple were seen walking around the souk and enjoying a lunch at Kabana Rooftop, located in the medina. DeGeneres ditched her usual blazer and button-up and went casual for the occasion, wearing khaki pants and a white linen shirt, while de Rossi dressed in a blue and white striped frock and patterned scarf.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi – Photo: Love Marrakech / MEGA

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi – Photo: Love Marrakech / MEGA

The couple’s trip to North Africa comes just days after DeGeneres signed off from her eponymous talk show for the last time. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show'”s final episode kicked off Thursday with the opening from her very first show, back in September 2003, before flashing back through the openings from all 19 seasons.

DeGeneres was clearly emotional as she walked on set for the last time, as were her friends, family and fans in the crowd – including de Rossi, who could be seen tearing up even before the host began her monologue.

The host opened the show with a look back on how both she and the world has changed since she started the show 19 years ago.

“We couldn’t say ‘gay.’ I couldn’t say ‘we,’ because that implied that I was with someone,” DeGeneres noted. “I sure couldn’t say ‘wife,’ and that’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married, and now I say ‘wife’ all the time.”

She then shared one last dance with her DJ, Stephen Boss aka tWitch, before the pair took a seat onstage. DeGeneres’ first final guests included longtime pal Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink.

DeGeneres closed out the show by thanking her staff, notably executive producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, as well as her longtime chief of staff, Craig Peralta, before addressing her devoted audience.

“If I’ve done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself. Your true, authentic self,” she shared. “And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don’t understand. They’re showing you who they are, and that is the biggest gift anybody can ever give you.”

“By opening your heart and your mind, you’re gonna be that much more compassionate. And compassion is what makes the world a better place,” she added. “Thank you so much for being on this journey with me. I feel the love and I send it back to you. Bye.”

A source told ET of the milestone, “Ellen’s last show was emotional for her. It feels like an end of an era, but she is ready for the next chapter of her life. It feels bittersweet.”

MORE FROM ET:

Ellen DeGeneres Says a Tearful Farewell to Daytime Talk Show After 19 Seasons

Portia de Rossi Gushes Over Wife Ellen DeGeneres on Her Last Show Day

Ellen DeGeneres Says a Tearful Farewell to Talk Show After 19 Seasons