Ventriloquist Celia Munoz is wowing the “America’s Got Talent” judges in this sneak peek ahead of the season 17 premiere on Tuesday.

A former opera singer-turned-ventriloquist, the 36-year-old from Spain left “AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara speechless after telling them she has only been a ventriloquist for two years.

In her audition clip, Munoz shocks the audience and judges as she uses her voice to mimic a radio, perfectly singing a song while flossing her teeth on stage, taking a phone call and more.

This isn’t Munoz’s first time showing off her amazing ventriloquism skills to TV audiences. The Madrid-based performer was crowned the winner of “Got Talent Spain” in 2021.

Check out the clip above and see her performance earn a standing ovation from the judges and audience.