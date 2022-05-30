Zaya Wade is ringing in her 15th birthday with an epic party.

Her mother Gabrielle Union shared a video from the festivities on Sunday, captioning the Instagram post, “HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY @zayawade 🎉🎂🥳😘🎈We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day! You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives ❤️💙💜🌈 #CampZaya”.

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade Gushes About 14-Year-Old Daughter Zaya: ‘She’s The Strong One In This Family’

The video pans across the yard which has been set up for “Camp Zaya” with tents, yard chairs, and tables before showing family and friends gathering around Zaya as she blows out the candles on her birthday cake. Then, her brother Zaire Wade and father Dwyane Wade attempt to toss her into the pool.

The young teen also celebrated her birthday with a post of her own on Instagram, sharing snaps of herself in a beautiful black and white dress with a silver choker.

“15 🥳 thank you to everyone who made my birthday yesterday so special 💛”, the post reads.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade ‘So Proud’ As Daughter Zaya Turns 14

Famous friends congratulated the birthday girl on the occasion.

Octavia Spencer commented, “Happy birthday @zayawade” while Drew Barrymore wrote, “I love a kids party that includes fun for adults. I never understood kids parties that didn’t realize adults might be there too?! This looks epic.”