Jennifer Lopez is rocking the U.S. Memorial Day long weekend in style.

The star shared a snap of herself relaxing in the backyard of her Los Angeles mansion while wearing a flowing patterned halter-style maxi dress and neutral platform sandals.

Looking effortlessly cool and relaxed in the garden setting, Lopez captioned the Instagram post, “BBQ-Chic”.

Lopez previously shared a pic from her closet as she pulled her outfits together for the long weekend, tagging DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in her summer sandal options.