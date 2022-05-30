Fans may have to wait until October 2023 for the “Dune” sequel to arrive in theatres, but star Javier Bardem is already expecting the story will “surprise” people.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Bardem gave an update on the progress of director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel.

“I’ve read the new draft,” Bardem says, according to Deadline. “And I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is gonna surprise people.” The 53-year-old Oscar winner will reprise his role as Stilgar in the sequel.

Though Bardem says anyone who read Frank Herbert’s seminal novel won’t be shocked by what happens next in the story, “they’ll be surprised by the way they put it together.”

“I was very moved by it,” he says of reading the script. “It’s a movie that is full, and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time [you can enjoy] the spectacularity of it.”

Though “Dune: Part Two” is currently in pre-production, Bardem says he can’t wait “to go back to the desert with those people”.

“I’m so happy to go back with Denis, who is one of the greatest directors ever. He’s a lovely man,” he adds.

“Dune: Part Two” is slated to be released on October 23, 2023.