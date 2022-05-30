Fans have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character on “Stranger Things” is gay, and now the series’ star Finn Wolfhard is weighing in on the debate.

In an episode in season 4, Schnapp’s Will Byers seems to have a moment where he is about to come out to Wolfhard’s Mike.

“Sometimes I think it’s just scary to open up like that, to say how you really feel, especially to people you care about the most because what if they don’t like the truth?” Will asks Mike in episode 5.

When asked if their friendship was “shifting towards a more endearing, kind of heartfelt, romantic affection” during an interview with Digital Spy, Wolfhard replies, “Yeah. I think you find out slowly through the season, Will’s kind of love towards Mike and I think it’s a really beautiful thing.”

Executive producer Justin Levy says that none of the conversations and words used in “Stranger Things” are “accidents”.

“Without getting into where we go later in season 4 [Volume II], I guess I’ll just say that there aren’t many accidents on ‘Stranger Things’. There is clear intention and strategy and real thought given to each and every character. So, if you came away from Volume I feeling those bread crumbs of plot and character, it’s probably no accident.”