John Oliver is going to talk about rocks — eventually.

In his latest web exclusive for “Last Week Tonight” Oliver promises to talk about rocks. Well, not just any rocks, “specific rocks”, but first he will have to make his way through furries and Georgia politician Kandiss Taylor.

As Oliver always does, he uses his storytelling skills to weave a relevant narrative beginning with Taylor’s ridiculous campaign promises in the race for governor she recently lost before eventually tying the entire segment back to the “specific rocks” he promised.

Watch the entertaining video above as Oliver takes a deep dive into local Georgia politics and, eventually, rocks.