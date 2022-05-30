Jay-Z just dropped a brand new curated playlist for Memorial Day on Tidal.
Dubbed “Montecito” and promising “(mostly) ’22 vibes”, the 22-track set features Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black, Kanye West, Future, Drake, and more.
Songs from K Dot and Pusha T’s new albums, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and It’s Almost Dry, also feature on the playlist.
New Hov playlist! https://t.co/r416bQnHD0 #TIDAL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/H4L4pNvaWF
— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) May 30, 2022
READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Says Jay-Z Told The NFL ‘They Perform Or I Quit’ Ahead Of That Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show
The playlist cover features Jay-Z and singer Jae Murphy in a DJ booth.
Murphy shared his reaction to the cover on Twitter, writing, “this picture of me & Hov def getting framed & put in my mama house.”
YEA THIS PICTURE OF ME & HOV DEF GETTING FRAMED & PUT IN MY MAMA HOUSE ASAP!!!!!!!!!!! I’M HONESTLY STILL PROCESSING THIS NIGHT MAN!!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/7egRn5uZvY
— Jae Murphy (@JaeMurphy) May 30, 2022