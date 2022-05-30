Click to share this via email

Jay-Z just dropped a brand new curated playlist for Memorial Day on Tidal.

Dubbed “Montecito” and promising “(mostly) ’22 vibes”, the 22-track set features Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black, Kanye West, Future, Drake, and more.

Songs from K Dot and Pusha T’s new albums, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and It’s Almost Dry, also feature on the playlist.

The playlist cover features Jay-Z and singer Jae Murphy in a DJ booth.

Murphy shared his reaction to the cover on Twitter, writing, “this picture of me & Hov def getting framed & put in my mama house.”