A young rapper got the surprise of his life while busking on a street in Sydney, Australia over the weekend.

Fifteen-year-old aspiring rapper Dillion Billion Dollars was busking on a street alongside his brother, Damien, when rapper The Kid Laroi appeared in the crowd to watch the brothers perform. Following their performance, the 18-year-old Aussie star gave the boys a hug, taking the mic to tell the crowd, “Let me say these two kids are up next. Let’s make some noise.”

Dylan told 2GB radio on Monday that he had no idea the rapper was in the crowd watching their performance.

“It was crazy, an experience of a lifetime. Having someone as big as The Kid Laroi popping up in the city is crazy,” he said, telling the radio station The Kid Laroi gave the brothers $1000 as a tip.

“It made my day … it made my whole life, really,” Dylan said. He plans to spend the money on music equipment.

The Kid Laroi’s generous encouragement of the aspiring rapper comes a week after he donated $100,000 to a Sydney youth centre near where he grew up in relative poverty.

“It is definitely surreal, I am f***ing proud to be back,’ the singer said of his donation, via the Daily Mail. “I am blessed to come back. It is good to see everyone, it has been such a long time so it is definitely super surreal.”